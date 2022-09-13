Cirrus Aircraft confirmed the first deployment of the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) on a fielded Vision Jet aircraft on Friday. After encountering severe turbulence, a single-engine Cirrus SF50’s aircraft parachute deployed before the plane landed in Lake Tohopekaliga in Orlando, Florida. The pilot and two passengers on board received minor injuries.

“Cirrus Aircraft is aware of a Vision Jet Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) deployment near Lake Tohopekaliga, Osceola County, Florida on Friday, Sept. 9,” a representative for Cirrus said in a statement. “We are grateful to learn of the reported outcome of the incident and our thoughts are with those involved for a quick recovery.”

