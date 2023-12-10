First came fentanyl. Now this state is counting the casualties from another deadly drug.

Dr. Steven Corder didn’t think his job treating people addicted to fentanyl in Wheeling, West Virginia, could get any harder, but then he began encountering patients who were addicted to both fentanyl and a second drug with its own destructive power — the livestock tranquilizer xylazine.

“Opioid withdrawal is hard enough,” Corder said. But his usual tools, he lamented, “couldn’t touch the withdrawal from xylazine.”

Xylazine is now present in one out of every nineoverdose deaths nationwide involving illicit fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

READ MORE