The American Israel Public Affairs Committee rebuked Sen. Bernie Sanders after the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful announced his plans to skip the organization’s annual policy conference.

“The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security,” the Vermont senator tweeted Sunday. “So do the Palestinian people. I remain concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend their conference.”

“As president, I will support the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians and do everything possible to bring peace and security to the region,” Sanders added.

