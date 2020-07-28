The New York Post:

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee defended Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday, saying Democrats are simply upset that Barr condemned FBI “spying” on President Trump’s 2016 campaign — and played a lengthy video montage that detailed violence at protests across the nation.

“Spying. That one word, that’s why they’re after you, Mr. Attorney General,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Tuesday in opening remarks before Barr testified.

Jordan, attempting to flip the script on Democrats, said, “Chairman [Jerry] Nadler refuses to allow [Justice Department inspector general Michael] Horowitz to come here and testify and answer our questions about the 17 lies the Obama-Biden administration told to the secret court.”

An inspector general report last year documented 17 FBI omissions or lies to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to obtain or continue surveillance orders against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“I want to thank you for having the courage to say we’re going to get the politics out of the Department of Justice that was there in the previous administration,” Jordan said.

Jordan concluded by playing a seven-minute video montage showing battle scenes between protesters and law enforcement in major cities, along with discordant journalist remarks describing “peaceful protests.”

SEE JIM JORDAN’S 7-MINUTE VIDEO Disproving the ‘Peaceful Protest’ Meme

The Trump administration deployed federal agents to four US cities to quell bloodshed unable to be handled by local law enforcement as well as violence linked to protests against the May killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.

Democrats led by Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York allege that Barr corruptly has done Trump’s personal bidding and wrongfully allowed federal officers to be deployed to cities without local consent.

“At your direction, department officials have downplayed the effects of systemic racism and abandoned the victims of police brutality… and expressed open hostility to the Black Lives Matter movement,” Nadler said in opening remarks.

MORE FIREWORKS: Reps Jordan, Nadler clash at Barr hearing: ‘Your rudeness isn’t recognized!’

“For months you’ve tried to get the attorney general to come. He’s here. Why don’t you let him speak?” Jordan protested. “Why don’t you let him answer the questions, time after time? If you want the attorney general to come at least let him answer the questions and the accusations made against him.”

Nadler fired back: “The gentleman’s rudeness is not recognized!”

“Rudeness? The rudeness is on the other side” Jordan said. “You refuse to let the attorney general of the United States answer the questions posed to him.”

Jordan defended Barr after Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) cut off the attorney general when he told her he sympathized with cancer patients, as two of his own children had cancer, and after McBath again cut him off when Barr said he ordered renewed efforts to prosecute people who lie on gun background checks, as she insisted he should do.

Another blowup followed over whether Barr could have just a short break despite having had no lunch at nearly 4 p.m.

More at The New York Post