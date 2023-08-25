Fired Ukrainian prosecutor Shokin says Joe and Hunter Biden DID take BRIBES – and were behind his ousting: ‘Isn’t that corruption alone?’ he says in preview of bombshell interview

Former Ukranian Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin is accusing Joe and Hunter Biden of ‘corruption’ – saying they accepted large money ‘bribes’ from Burisma and were behind his firing. Shokin, who was ousted as Ukraine’s top prosecutor in 2016, made the accusations during excerpts of an upcoming explosive interview airing on Fox News. At the time of his firing, he was investigating oil company Burisma Holdings for corruption – when Hunter was serving on the firm’s board. ‘I do not want to deal in unproven facts.

But my firm personal conviction is that yes, this was the case. They were being bribed,’ Shokin says in the clip of the interview. ‘The fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal – my firing – isn’t that alone a case of corruption?’ he continues in another clip.

