Fired FBI Director Jim Comey wandered out of woods tonight to deliver a speech at the Belk Theatre in Charlotte, North Carolina. Comey lashed out at his close friend Robert Mueller for failing to invent collusion against President Trump. COmey called the Mueller Report “confusing” and he “can’t quite understand what’s going on with the obstruction stuff.” Former FBI chief James Comey said in a speech Tuesday evening that he is confused by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s reasoning on charging President Trump with obstruction of justice. Mr. Comey told his audience that while he had “great faith” in Mr. Mueller, the special counsel essentially punted on the matter, neither recommending that Mr. Trump be charged nor exonerating him. “The part that’s confusing is, I can’t quite understand what’s going on with the obstruction stuff,”

