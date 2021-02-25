PJ Media;

As RedState contributor Jennifer Oliver O’Connell noted, “Masks, herd immunity, lockdowns, Fauci has been inconsistent, incorrect, or has flat out lied.”

Fox News went into significant detail about Fauci’s inconsistencies since the start of the pandemic. In early March of last year, he warned of “unintended consequences” of wearing masks, because “people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.”

Fauci also advised against masking in the early weeks, reportedly because of a shortage of PPE for medical workers, but Fauci later embraced masking, and later, recommended double-masking, despite acknowledging there is no data that proves that it works. The CDC now officially recommends double-masking.

Fauci also violated Washington, D.C.’s, mask mandate when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ season opener in July. He was seen sitting with a friend with his face uncovered and also wearing his mask over his mouth but not his nose.

Fauci’s messaging on vaccinations has also been remarkably inconsistent. Fauci originally said it will take 70 percent of the population getting vaccinated to achieve herd immunity before revising that number up to 80 percent. Even the New York Times accused Fauci of “quietly shifting” his recommendations. Fauci then conceded that he was taking public opinion polls into account when made his comments, and that he really doesn’t know “what the real number is.”

