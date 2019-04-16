THE JERUSALEM POST:

A fire broke out on the Temple Mount near Solomon’s Stables on Monday evening, RT news reported.

“The Fire broke out in the guard’s room outside the roof of the Marwani Prayer Hall,” according to the Wafa news agency. The fire was quickly put out by the Waqf with no injuries or interior damage reported.

The Marwani Prayer Hall, also known as Solomon’s Stables, is located at the base of the corner of the Temple Mount where the Southern and Eastern walls meet, near the stairs up to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The fire occurred above the prayer hall, in an open area on the Temple Mount itself.