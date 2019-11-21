WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

President Trump’s former top Russia adviser on the National Security Council blasted what she saw as the false claims that it was Ukraine, not Russia, which interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Fiona Hill, a U.K.-born U.S. citizen who left her post just days before the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked impeachment proceedings, testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee as part of the Democrat-led investigation into allegations of Trump’s abuse of power in Ukraine.

“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our own country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did,” Hill said in her opening statement, a written version of which was available before testimony began. “This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”

These fictions are harmful even when used in domestic politics, she said, and compared Russian President Vladimir Putin’s election interference operations to a super PAC.

“They deploy millions of dollars to weaponize our own political opposition research and false narratives,” she said.