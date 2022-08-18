Of all the EU leaders to party with, you’d probably have the most fun with Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported Wednesday that, in new videos posted on social media, the prime minister was spotted partying with several Finnish personalities, including MP Ilmari Nurminen and media anchor Tinni Wikström.

In the leaked footage, spread over multiple clips on Instagram Stories, Marin is seen dancing exuberantly with several friends, and people are heard in the background shouting about cocaine, according to Finnish media.

Finnish MP Mikko Kärnä, from Marin’s coalition partner Centre Party, urged the prime minister to take a drug test and release the results publicly. “The people are also allowed to expect this from their prime minister,” he tweeted.

