Finland’s entire government has resigned over its failure to achieve a key policy goal on social welfare and healthcare reform. Prime Minister Juha Sipila said he was “hugely disappointed” in the outcome. Finland’s extensive welfare systems are under financial pressure as the nation’s population ages, yet reform plans remain politically controversial. Mr Sipila’s government is expected to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a planned election in April. Some political opponents questioned the need for the high-profile resignation of the Centre Party government with just weeks to go until the election. But Antti Kaikkonen, a senior member of the Centre Party, defended the decision, which was taken after it became clear the party could not achieve its goals. “If anyone asks what political responsibility means, then I would say that this is an example,” he tweeted.

