Finland’s Defence Minister has indicated that Ukraine has approached Finland for fighter jets in its ongoing conflict with Russia, but the minister said the country is not willing to part with them.

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen stated that the Ukrainian government approached Finland following a visit by Prime Minister Sanna Marin to Kyiv and wished to discuss the possibility of Finland sending F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to the country.

“From the point of view of the defence administration, this is not an acute topic of discussion. In the next few years, we will need the Hornets strongly for our own use,” Kaikkonen said and added that he was against the idea of giving Ukraine the aircraft, broadcaster Yle reports.

“As I understand it, Ukraine hopes that the United States will also participate in these discussions,” Kaikkonen said but claimed Finland has not had any discussions with the U.S. administration on the matter so far.

Prime Minister Marin, meanwhile, has been more tight-lipped on the issue saying, “Of course, I cannot report confidential discussions between different countries. On a general level, I can say that Ukraine has asked Finland for help, just like all other member states and partner countries of the European Union, in order to get armaments into the country.”

