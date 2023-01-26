The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar has been identified as Dale L. Cheney, a dad of three who launched his own Connecticut-based investment firm, police sources confirmed.

Cheney, 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said.

He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said.

Cheney was also a board member and investor at six different companies in four states, according to his LinkedIn page.

Before starting his own firm, he worked as an investment principal at Citicorp Venture Capital dating back to 2007, and prior to that was at Goldman Sachs for two years beginning in 2005.

He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University, according to the online profile.

