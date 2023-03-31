Finally, Lolita may go free. ‘Historic’ deal clears way to move killer whale from Miami tank

After more than 50 years in captivity, freedom may be in sight for Lolita, the Miami Seaquarium’s performing orca.

Executives with the theme park, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, volunteers for the Friends of Lolita group and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay — who has agreed to bankroll a move that will cost millions — unveiled plans to return the 57-year-old, 5,000-pound killer whale to its home waters of the Pacific Northwest.

Levine Cava called the agreement “historic” and a great day for Miami. “So many have hoped and prayed for this result for many, many years.”

