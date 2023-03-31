After more than 50 years in captivity, freedom may be in sight for Lolita, the Miami Seaquarium’s performing orca.

Executives with the theme park, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, volunteers for the Friends of Lolita group and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay — who has agreed to bankroll a move that will cost millions — unveiled plans to return the 57-year-old, 5,000-pound killer whale to its home waters of the Pacific Northwest.

Levine Cava called the agreement “historic” and a great day for Miami. “So many have hoped and prayed for this result for many, many years.”

