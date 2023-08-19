Fill bathtubs with water, lie face down in a ditch….. or if all else fails, just run: After a series of deadly wildfires around the world, experts reveal their top tips for surviving in different scenarios

Communities across the world have been ravaged by wildfires in recent months and years, forcing people to flee their homes, leaving everything behind. Last week, a ferocious inferno on the Hawaiian island of Maui – fuelled by strong winds – claimed more than 100 lives, with the toll still rising. Meanwhile, over 1,100 firefighters had to tackle a blaze in Portugal, hundreds of wildfires are raging across Canada and bearing down on a city of 20,000, and another has been described as ‘out of control’ on Tenerife, the Spanish canary island.

These fires came after thousands of Britons had to escape the Greek island of Rhodes as a wildfire engulfed more than 20 percent of the island in July. The deadly blazes come during a period of extreme global temperatures, with people in communities previously unaffected by such natural disasters now facing the possibility of losing their homes, their livelihoods and their lives to the flames. As seen in Maui – where early warning systems failed to sound and officials said flames raced as fast as a mile every minute (60mph) in one area – wildfires can give little or no warning to those who lay in their path. Now more than ever, people should be prepared for wildfires. Here, MailOnline spoke to experts and asked: How do you survive a wildfire?

