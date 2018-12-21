Filipina immigrant who became hotshot Chicago judge sentenced to jail for $1.4m mortgage fraud

FOX NEWS:

The first Filipina judge in Cook County, Chicago, who came to the U.S. with almost nothing and no education, was sentenced on Thursday to a year in prison after being found guilty to participating in a $1.4 million mortgage fraud scheme a decade ago.

Jessica Arong O’Brien, 51, broke down into tears after the judge sent her to prison following her February conviction of two counts alleging that she took part in a scheme in which several lenders were scammed, the Chicago Tribune reported.

She was convicted of lying to lenders to obtain more than $1.4 million in mortgages on two investment properties that she sold while she owned a real estate company.

O’Brien reportedly made money by selling the two homes in 2007 after paying kickbacks to a straw purchaser. Personally, she made a profit of at least $325,000 from the sales, prosecutors said.

The lenders, meanwhile, lost money as the straw purchaser defaulted on payments and properties were foreclosed.

More at Fox News

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements