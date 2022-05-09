MSN:

A court in Fiji has paused the execution of a United States warrant to seize a $300m yacht Washington says is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

The announcement on Monday came following a request to Fiji’s Court of Appeals by Millemarin Investment, the company that officially owns the 106-metre (348-foot) yacht, called Amadea.

Western countries, including the US, have been targeting the assets of influential Russians with links to the Kremlin as punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has requested that Congress give him the authority to use the proceeds of seized assets to benefit Ukraine, representing an escalation in the pressure campaign against Moscow.

