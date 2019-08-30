FOX NEWS:

Fiji police were investigating after a crying baby and the bodies of five family members were found this week on the side of a cliff.

The victims may have been poisoned, said police.

A man who police say is a “witch doctor” and his wife are the prime suspects, the Fiji Sun reported Friday.

The crying baby, Samaira Kumar, 1, was found by Kelera Toloi, 25, the BBC reported.

“By the looks of it, she was hungry but I wonder what inhumane mind could have done such a thing,” the BBC quoted her as telling the Sun. “Fortunately she did not walk or she would have fallen off the cliff.”

The victims have been identified by local media as Nirmal Kuma, a 63-year-old carpenter, his wife Usha Devi, 54, their daughter Nileshni Kajal, 34, and Kajal’s two daughters, Sana, 11, and Samara, 8. They were found Monday in the Nausori Highlands.