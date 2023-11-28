Fifth Group of Hostages Safe in Israel After Jeers, Whistles in Gaza

Twelve hostages released by Hamas — nine Israeli woman, one Israeli female teenager, and two male Thai workers — are safe in Israel after a harrowing transfer in which they were jeered by a crowd of Hamas terrorists and supporters as they left Gaza.

Islamic Jihad terrorists, who are also controlled by Iran, were seen at the transfer, evidently eager to share credit for the affair.

Many people in the crowd yelled “Allahu akbar!” (“God is great!”) as the bewildered hostages were walked or wheeled to Red Cross vans.

Hamas and Islamic handing over hostages. Not surprising Islamic Jihad also wants a piece of the spotlight. Some of these hostages, like previous ones that have been released, were held by the Iranian proxy. pic.twitter.com/ZvuJRw068a — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 28, 2023

