The Washington Times:

A fifth-grade teacher in Detroit is defending herself after she sparked controversy for wearing a sweatshirt to school that read, “Columbus was a murderer.”

“I wanted to wear this shirt to spark discussion,” Emma Howland-Bolton, a teacher at Clippert Multicultural Magnet Honors Academy, told local TV station WXYZ.

Ms. Howland-Bolton proudly wore her “Columbus was a murderer” sweatshirt during her interview with WXYZ, saying she wanted to inspire debate among her students on Columbus Day.

The attire caught the attention of a school administrator, who asked her to take it off, she said.

“I was informed that my shirt was my opinion, and I kind of countered that, actually, it is a fact,” Ms. Howland-Bolton said.