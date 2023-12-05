Fifteen senators warn Biden’s ESG push could empower university activists to ‘weaponize’ Americans’ retirement plans as anti-Israel BDS movement gains traction on campuses

A group of 15 senators say that left-wing university activists are being emboldened by the Biden administration to consider pro-BDS policies when making pension investments on behalf of Americans, in order to hurt Israel.

The Republicans led by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., are warning in a letter to Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su first obtained by DailyMail.com that President Biden’s environment and social governance (ESG) push may have farther-reaching consequences than previously known.

Last year, the Biden administration finalized its ESG rule that empowers asset managers to ‘prioritize political ideology’ when making investments for Americans’ retirement plans.

As a result, the senators say Biden’s policy will ‘allow activist university trustees to weaponize Americans’ retirement savings to target Israel and companies who do business with Israel.’

And this could allow retirement plans to be ‘weaponized’ and therefore hurt Americans’ pension performance.

