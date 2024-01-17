Fiery Tractor Protests Launched in France as Farmer Uprising Spreads Across Europe

Les #agriculteurs forcent l’entrée d’un supermarché #Auchan pour dénoncer la faible rémunération des grandes surfaces.



Importante manifestation à #Avignon pour dénoncer les difficultés du secteur agricole. https://t.co/8171lwbYW5 pic.twitter.com/WsOtHBsC6u — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) January 16, 2024

Following a week of farmer uprisings across Germany, disaffected farmers rose up in protest against the globalist government of Emmanuel Macron in France, with manure being dumped and hay set on fire in Avignon and Toulouse on Tuesday.A veritable peasants’ revolt appears to be budding across the continent as overregulation, inflation and the green agenda are taking their toll on the ability of farmers to earn a living in — and consequently feed the people of — modern Europe.

It is the flag of the slaves, the flag of France is the tricolor. French opposition politician Florian Philippot tore the flag of the European Union into pieces in front of the participants of the Frexit protest demonstration in Paris.



Florian Philippot, leader of France's… pic.twitter.com/H5elpwQKDx January 15, 2024

The latest protests to crop up in France came over the low payout from supermarket chains to food producers.Sings hung on tractors read: “No farmers, no food,” and: “France, do you still want your farmers?” the local La Provence newspaper reported. Footage posted by video journalist Clement Lanot on X showed farmers dumping mature, agricultural waste and even wine on the streets of the city, while some set bales of hay ablaze to express their anger.Brief clashes also broke out as farmers attempted to break into a chain supermarket, which they claim has been price gouging their produce and keeping the increased revenues to themselves.

