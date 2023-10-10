Fierce Israeli Counter-protest Confronts Pro-Hamas Rally in New York

Meanwhile in NYC— Dueling protests between Israel and Hamas supporters erupt in Times Square.

What side are you on ? pic.twitter.com/8X37X15atg — Soviet Jedi (@DomitrianA) October 9, 2023

Pro-Israel counter-protesters confronted pro-Hamas demonstrators in New York City’s on Monday for a second day in a row.

On Sunday, the Democratic Socialists of America came out to support Palestinian terror against Israelis, which killed hundreds of people this weekend. They were met by a pro-Israel counter-demonstrators — and flashed a swastika at them.

On Monday, the pro-Hamas crowd was there again — and were met by a boisterous, diverse crowd of pro-Israel counter-demonstrators.

The Daily Mail reported: “A pro-Palestine crowd with their faces covered ripped apart an Israeli flag in Manhattan on Monday chanting their wish for Israelis to die, as they faced off with a pro-Israel group yelling at the Palestinians: ‘They all need to die now!’”

