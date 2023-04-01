Freshman Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland Friday after six weeks of treatment for “severe clinical depression.” Fetterman has been incommunicado since he was admitted on February 15. Only a few staged photos of him with staff and family have been released.

Six weeks after entering Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for inpatient treatment for depression, Sen. @JohnFetterman shares his struggle with depression, his health, and more in an intimate interview with Jane Pauley this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/3o2926I48B — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 31, 2023

His staff released a medical summary that indicated profound speech issues and how wrecked Fetterman was when he was when admitted, but said he is now clear to return to the Senate and noted he had been fitted with hearing aids. The summary said at admission six weeks ago that “Fetterman had stopped eating and drinking” and that his “symptoms had progressively worsened over the previous 8 weeks.” In other words his staff and wife nearly killed him by running him into the ground when he was not fit to serve as a senator.

On Friday a photo was posted to Fetterman’s official Senate Twitter account of a gaunt, emotionally flat looking Fetterman raising a thumb up for the camera as he stood ready to get in a car.

READ MORE