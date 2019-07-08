SKY NEWS:

A music and arts festival in Detroit is charging fans different prices depending on their skin colour.

The controversial pricing plan has led to one artist pulling out of the event, saying she was “enraged” by the policy.

The organisers of the AfroFuture Fest, set for 3-4 August, are charging lower rates for tickets bought by “people of colour” than for “non-people of colour”.

Early bird tickets for “POC” were $10 and $20 for “Non-POC”.

There were also some “POC” tickets which were free but they have now sold out.

Later date pricing offers “POC” tickets for $20 and “Non-POC” tickets for $40.

It was not immediately clear what the method was for confirming race and identity of ticket purchasers.