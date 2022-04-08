Senior citizen assaulted in attempted carjacking in Prince George’s County, video shows

Police Chief Malik Aziz called the assault “very sick and disturbing.”

A woman in her sixties was thrown to the ground and assaulted by suspects trying to steal her car, and the whole thing was caught on doorbell video. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the four people responsible. It happened on March 29, around 6:40 p.m., police said. The four suspects approached the victim in her Capitol Heights neighborhood as she arrived home from running errands. The victim was pushed to the ground and the suspects demanded her car keys. They searched her pockets and ripped her belongings from her hands, the video shows. The suspects eventually got her keys and started to run away.

