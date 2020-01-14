THE SUN.UK

THE 21-year-old leader of a notorious Mexican cartel has been killed in a shoot out with cops and the Mexican army. Blurry images taken from a bodycam during the raid, that cannot be published here, show the young assassin looking frightened and disheveled collapsed behind a wall, her face and clothes covered in blood as she reaches up to the camera. ‘La Catrina’ was suspected of being one of the leading figures of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and was well known for showing off her curves and dangerous weapons in social media snaps.

READ MORE AT THE SUN.UK