President Joe Biden is “clearly suffering cognitive impairment,” according to feminist author Dr. Naomi Wolf, who blasted the commander-in-chief for pressuring media outlets to censor COVID “misinformation,” as she warned of a “totalitarian reality” and the “Nazification” of public discourse. In an interview with Steve Malzberg on his weekly Sunday commentary show Eat the Press, progressive feminist author and former Democrat adviser Dr. Naomi Wolf expressed her concerns over media censorship and the “otherizing” of those choosing not to vaccinate. Asked about President Biden recently scolding media outlets and social network platforms, urging them to censor what he deemed “misinformation” about COVID-19 despite the constantly changing and conflicting information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others in government, Wolf claimed the president was suffering from “cognitive impairment.” “These are huge questions and they’re also related to the fact that the White House allowed a president who’s clearly suffering cognitive impairment to have a two-hour press conference,” she said.

