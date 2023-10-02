Female Thieves Loot Nike Store in Southern California, Calmly Walk Out of Store (VIDEO)

Welcome to Gavin Newsom’s California, a free-for-all crime spree. In one of the latest crime sprees, 4 females looted a Nike store in Irvine, California this past Thursday. The thieves grabbed $3,000 in merchandise and calmly walked out of the store.

They are said to be part of an organized crime syndicate targeting retail stores in Orange County and San Diego County, which included Nike in San Clemente and Carlsbad for a three-store total of $11,000.

All 4 suspects were captured later and taken into custody.

KTLA 5 reported:

Video captured four people ransacking a Nike store and stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in Irvine on Thursday.



The suspects were identified by Irvine police as:

– Kristen Jamie Himbarger, 19, of Los Angeles

– China Celeste Morris, 24, of Highland

– Anaiya Syrai Cole, 19, of San Pedro

– Unidentified female juvenile, 14



Video of the theft shows the suspects entering the store and grabbing armfuls of clothing off store racks and shelves including hoodies, pants, shirts, sports bras, and more.



The thieves quickly gathered the merchandise throughout the store before calmly walking out the door. The amount of stolen merchandise was estimated at around $3,000.



The suspects are believed to be a part of an organized retail crime group responsible for previous Nike store thefts in Irvine, Carlsbad and San Clemente, police said.



Around $11,000 in merchandise was estimated to be taken during those thefts.

