Female ‘teacher of the month’ Casey McGrath charged with ‘raping student at Chattanooga high school’ with cops saying the 28-year-old is ‘at least 10 years older than the victim’

A Tennessee teacher, previously named ‘teacher of the month’ has been arrested and charged with the aggravated statutory rape of a student. Casey McGrath, 28, was arrested by local police in Hamilton County last Friday after being suspended in March while investigators looked into claims that she had ‘inappropriate physical contact with a student’ at Central High School. The August 14 indictment against McGrath states she engaged in sexual activity with someone between the ages of 13 and 18 on May 1st, 2022.

The legal filings accused the teacher of ‘unlawfully and knowingly’ engaging in ‘sexual penetration with a person of at least 13 years of age, but less than 18,’ noting that she is ‘at least 10 years older than the victim.’ The 10th-grade geometry teacher’s personnel file, seen by News 9, reportedly stated she had been suspended with pay and under investigation for ‘inappropriate physical contact with a student that does not result in harm.’

