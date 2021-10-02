THE BLAZE:

Well, they can’t say they weren’t warned.

Female prisoners and women’s advocacy groups pled with the state of California not to implement a new pro-transgender law that would force state prisons to accept biological males. The inmates and their advocates warned Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his administration that nothing good could come of it, citing fears of abuse, sexual disease, and pregnancy.

In response to these concerns, the state … handed out condoms and pregnancy resources.

Now, according to a leading liberal women’s organization that opposes the pro-trans policy, one of the state’s major women’s prisons now has at least one pregnant inmate who was impregnated by one of the penis-bearing biologically male transfers.

Read More



