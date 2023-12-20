Female hostage seen screaming from the back of a bike while being abducted on October 7 ‘was likely kidnapped by Palestinian CIVILIANS who followed Hamas into Israel’

The female hostage who was seen screaming for her life as she was driven towards Gaza on the back of a motorbike on October 7 was likely kidnapped by Palestinian civilians who followed Hamas terrorists into Israel. The world watched in horror as video emerged of Noa Argamani, 26, sitting on the back of a motorbike, her face etched with fear as she screamed ‘Don’t kill me’ to the men surrounding her.As the motorbike sped towards Gaza, a desperate Noa stretched her arms towards her helpless boyfriend Avi Nathan, who had also been captured at the Nova music festival on October 7. Noa and her boyfriend have not been seen since.For more than two months, Noa’s family have been helplessly waiting for news that their beloved daughter had survived the Hamas attack and would be among the hostages who have been freed so far in prisoner exchanges. But their anguish has been made worse after it emerged that Noa could have been abducted not by Hamas, but by a mob of Palestinian civilians that swept into Israel hours after the initial attack by the terrorists.

