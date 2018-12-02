DAILYMAIL.COM

A Harvard student was advised to move out of her Massachusetts accommodation after her roommates complained they felt uncomfortable with her legally owning two guns that she kept in her bedroom. Leyla Pirnie, 24, is currently in a battle with her peers and landlord, claiming she should not have to incur additional expenses as a result of being asked to leave, when she is fully within her right to bear firearms. In an October letter to their property manager, the roommates asked for mediation after Pirnie allegedly agreed to go but later decided to stay. However Pirnie is appalled the group searched her private space to find the weapons after becoming suspicious when they saw she owned a Make America Great Again cap.

