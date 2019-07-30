BREITBART:

The number of cases of female genital mutilation (FGM) has risen substantially in the last 20 years, according to a report released by the French National Public Health Agency.

The rise in risk cases was highlighted in the agency’s 21st Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin (BEH), a peer-reviewed journal, which states that the estimated number of victims of FGM has risen from around 60,000 in the early 2000s to 124,355 within the span of just 10 years.

The majority of those at risk of FGM, 72 per cent, are migrants aged 18 to 40 years old and who predominantly come from French-speaking parts of Africa. Seventy per cent of the women come from either Senegal, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Mali, or Guinea, the report stated.