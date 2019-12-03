NEW YORK POST:

This wasn’t the NFC West showdown fans were likely expecting.

MMA at an NFL Game 🦵 pic.twitter.com/xd8o24Wpw2 December 2, 2019

As the Rams took on the Cardinals on Sunday in Arizona, two female friends got into an altercation, one repeatedly kneeing the other in the face, via footage obtained by SportsGossip.com.

While a man in Cardinals gear told one of the women to “stop,” the fight was eventually broken up.

As for the action taking place on the field, the Rams steamrolled past the Cardinals, 34-7, keeping their potential playoff hopes alive.