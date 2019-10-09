THE JERUSALEM POST:

Female combat soldiers serving in co-ed light infantry units may be permanently exempt from reserve duty after they complete their mandatory service under a new plan by the IDF.

While there are more and more women being integrated into combat positions in Israel’s military, according to a report on Channel 12 on Sunday, a new plan being considered may end reserve duty for female soldiers in such combat units like Caracal and Bardelas.

“Recently, the Manpower Directorate has been working on a plan now under consideration in connection with the issue of integrating female combat soldiers from light infantry units in the IDF,” read an internal Manpower Directorate document released by Channel 12.

According to the report, female combat soldiers who heard about the planned changes were furious as until now they were called up for reserve service like their male counterparts, and there have been no complaints on the matter.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit responded to the report saying that both female and male soldiers from light infantry units “will be transferred to emergency combat reserves” and will be “called up for missions based on operational needs.”