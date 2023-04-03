A Russian female anti-war activist has been detained for allegedly blowing up a notorious pro-Putin blogger after handing him a sculpture laden with explosives inside a packed St. Petersburg café.

Russian’s Ministry of the Interior said Monday it had apprehended 26-year-old Daria Trepova in connection with the killing of Maxim Fomin, known by the pseudonym Vladlen Tatarsky.

The Kremlin labeled the high-profile assassination of Fomin a “terrorist act” organized by Ukraine with support from a group tied to imprisoned oppo

