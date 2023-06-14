Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the guise of humanitarian concern, has enacted the “Shelter and Services Program,” funneling $363.8 million of taxpayers’ money in the fiscal year 2023 to non-federal entities, claiming to support the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the “safe, orderly, and humane release” of illegal immigrants.

“The Shelter and Services Program provides funds to non-federal entities that provide sheltering and other eligible services to noncitizen migrants who have been encountered by the Department of Homeland Security and released from custody while awaiting the outcome of their immigration proceedings,” FEMA said in the news release.

The program might seem to be a necessary step in addressing the ongoing immigration crisis, a closer look reveals a disconcerting reality. It’s akin to treating the symptoms of a disease rather than the disease itself.

The federal government appears to be pouring resources into managing the influx of immigrants after their arrival rather than investing adequately in preventive measures to address the root of the immigration issue.

