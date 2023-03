A series of at least three earthquakes reaching up to 3.5 magnitude rattled Northern California near San Francisco, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The first nearly 6-mile deep quake hit less than a mile from Pacifica, which is about 14 miles southwest of San Francisco, at 6:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, according to the USGS.

A pair of 2.6-magnitude quakes followed minutes later in the same area with one hitting at 6:03 a.m. and the other at 6:04 a.m., the agency reported.

