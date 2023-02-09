A mom who taught her son to believe boys could be girls said she regrets her actions and likened parting ways with the left’s gender ideology movement to leaving a cult.

In an essay appearing on the “Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans” Substack last August, the “social justice organizer” mom in a lesbian relationship identified as “Rose” recounted being a “true believer” and raising her first son in a gender neutral home where she told him around age 4 he could identify as a boy or a girl.

At around four years old, my son began to ask me if he was a boy or a girl. Instead of telling him he was a boy, I told him he could choose. I didn’t use those words—I thought I could be more sophisticated than that. I told him, “When babies are born with a penis, they are called boys, and when babies are born with a vagina, they are called girls. But some babies who are born with a penis can be girls, and some babies born with a vagina can be boys. It all depends on what you feel deep inside.” He continued to ask me what he was, and I continued to repeat these lines. I resolved my inner conflict by “leading” my son with this framework—you can be born with a penis, but still be a girl inside. I thought I was doing the right thing, for him, and for the world.

The boy was happy over his new identity and the couple also reinforced their son’s new female identity with their younger two-year-old son.

We told him he could be a girl. He jumped up and down on the bed, happy, saying, “I’m a girl, I’m a girl!” (What a relief it must have been to him to actually have an identity to hold on to!). We, not him, initiated changing his name. We socially transitioned him, and enforced this transition with his younger brother, who was only two years old at the time and who could barely pronounce his older brother’s real name.

Little did Rose know she was “leading my innocent, sensitive child down a path of lies that were a direct on-ramp to psychological damage and life-long irreversible medical intervention. All in the name of love, acceptance, and liberation.”

