BREITBART

A convicted felon who became one of the faces of the “First Step Act” law after his release from prison last year has since been re-arrested for allegedly trafficking meth in North Carolina. Troy Powell stood behind President Donald Trump at last year’s White House ceremony celebrating the passage of the First Step Act, which has released at least 3,100 convicted felons from federal prison including at least 59 convicted killers and assailants, 239 convicted sex offenders, 960 inmates with drug convictions, 106 convicted robbers, 496 inmates with weapons and explosives convictions.

READ MORE AT BREITBART