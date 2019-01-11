NEW YORK POST:

Just one week into her congressional tenure, freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is ruffling feathers within her own party — which is now mounting a behind-the-scenes effort to rein in the social media star.

The Bronx-born Democratic socialist has racked up a bevy of complaints from her colleagues, including incumbents who are aren’t pleased that she is backing a campaign to mount primaries against moderate Democrats, Politico reported.

“I’m sure Ms. Cortez means well, but there’s almost an outstanding rule: Don’t attack your own people,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) told the site. “We just don’t need sniping in our Democratic Caucus.”

Politico spoke to nearly 20 Democratic lawmakers and aides who said there’s a two-fold effort from within to rein in Ocasio-Cortez — warning that she could wind up isolating herself — but also harness her star power to unite the party in its fight against Republicans.

Some Democratic leaders are also annoyed that Ocasio-Cortez slammed the House’s new “pay-go” provision — requiring that all new spending be paid for by either increasing taxes or by budget cuts — on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the rank and file don’t appreciate the push to get her appointed to a top committee position they think she doesn’t deserve.

Other legislators worry that the social media darling, dubbed “AOC” and has 2.28 million Twitter followers, isn’t using her star power wisely.

“She needs to decide: Does she want to be an effective legislator or just continue being a Twitter star?” said one House Democrat who is in line with the young congresswoman’s ideology. “There’s a difference between being an activist and a lawmaker in Congress.”

Fellow Democrats have kept their criticisms of Ocasio-Cortez to themselves, fearing she could sic her millions of Twitter devotees on them with a single tweet.