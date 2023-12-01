Felicity Huffman finally speaks out about Varsity Blues admissions scandal after 11 day prison stunt for bribing her daughter’s way into college: ‘I had to break the law to give her a future’

Felicity Huffman has finally broken her silence on the Varsity Blues scandal that saw her spend 11 days in jail after bribing college officials $15,000 to fudge her daughter’s SAT scores, saying she felt she had ‘no option’ but to break the law.

Huffman paid $30,000 in fines and spent 11 days in jail after being charged with fraud in 2019.

She had paid Rick Singer $15,000 to fudge her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores in order to land her a place at college and was among a group of wealthy, famous parents swept up in the scandal.

Actress Lori Loughlin was also jailed for paying for both her daughters to be accepted into USC.

In her first public remarks outside of the courtroom, Huffman, 60, tells ABC that she thought it was ‘a joke’ when FBI agents turned up at her mansion to arrest her.

