SF GATE:

My oldest daughter and I were walking around San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood on a clear autumn day in search of a mattress store called Keetsa back in 2008. I remember turning a corner and almost bumping into an enormous naked man riding his bicycle on the sidewalk.

My daughter was five at the time and she was startled.

“Mom, why does that guy have a sock on his penis?” she asked.

“Um, well, um…”

“Why are there rings sticking through his bottom?”

Walking further down the sidewalk, we passed men wearing black leather chaps with their rears fully exposed and a few more naked guys.

Suddenly it clicked. We were on the outskirts of the Folsom Street Fair, the annual BDSM and kink fest that takes over SOMA’s Folsom Street — and I was at a loss for words.

“Mom, why are these people like that?”

“Ummm…”

The festival is taking place again this Sunday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and so you don’t find yourself in the same situation — shocked and tongue-tied — here are some tips.

Don’t bring your kids to the Folsom Street Fair