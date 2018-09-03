THE HILL:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is under intense pressure heading into Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

His nomination puts the 85-year-old California senator, who is seeking reelection, at the center of one of the Senate’s most partisan fights of the year. If confirmed, Kavanaugh, 53, is expected to tilt the Supreme Court to the right for years by giving conservatives a fifth vote on a host of controversial issues.

The nationally televised hearing will be a high-profile test for Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee who has taken fire from progressives worried that her collegial personality is out of touch with the environment of the Trump era.

Activists want her and other Democrats on the committee to use the days-long confirmation hearing, scheduled to start Tuesday morning, to hammer Kavanaugh on issues ranging from executive authority to women’s health care.

“If Sen. Feinstein doesn’t hold Brett Kavanaugh’s feet to the fire and hold Republicans’ feet to the fire for the ram job that they’re trying to push here, it is to her detriment in a Senate race,” said Neil Sroka, a spokesman for Democracy for America, which endorsed Kevin de León (D) in his race against Feinstein.

California has what’s known as a jungle primary, which allows the top two candidates to compete in the general election, regardless of party affiliation. De León is considered to be further to the left than Feinstein.

Liberal activists widely expect Feinstein to ultimately vote “no” on Kavanaugh, but they’re concerned that some Democrats are normalizing President Trump by refusing to formally announce their opposition almost two months after Kavanaugh’s nomination.