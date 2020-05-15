THE HILL.COM

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) spoke to the FBI and handed over documents last month related to recent stock transactions by her husband that have come under public scrutiny. “Senator Feinstein was asked some basic questions by law enforcement about her husband’s stock transactions. … She was happy to voluntarily answer those questions to set the record straight and provided additional documents to show she had no involvement in her husband’s transactions,” a spokesman said. Feinstein’s conversation with the FBI took place in April, and the spokesman said that “there have been no follow up actions on this issue.” Feinstein’s husband sold shares of Allogene Therapeutics, a California biotechnology company, on Jan. 31 and at least $1 million in Allogene stock on Feb. 18, according to Senate records. Feinstein told CNN in March that she had “no input” in her husband’s finances.

