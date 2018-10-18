THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Wednesday she would support a new investigation into Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh should Democrats take control of the Senate in November’s elections.

The senator, speaking at a candidates’ forum Wednesday at the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California in San Francisco, also promised to push for more lenient immigration laws in the next session of Congress, where she could become chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee should Democrats win a majority.

The California Democrat defended her handling of Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, saying she heeded Christine Blasey Ford’s wish to keep decades-old sexual assault allegations secret, but had to adjust when they became public.

Ms. Feinstein said her hands were tied by GOP control of the process but it would be worth revisiting the claims in a new Congress.

“Oh, I’d be in favor of opening up the allegations, absolutely,” she said.