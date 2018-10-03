WESTERN JOURNAL:

For the past several weeks, Democrats and their liberal media allies have publicly excoriated Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over a number of uncorroborated allegations and unverifiable rumors of criminal wrongdoing, essentially convicting and sentencing him to political death in the court of public opinion.

Obviously intent on derailing Kavanaugh’s nomination by creating a massive public outcry and rendering him toxic to moderate Republicans, Democrats had no problems whatsoever in publicly discussing every sordid detail of the allegations and smears hurled at the previously spotless nominee.

Yet in spite of the blatant attempts to assassinate his character and destroy him politically, Kavanaugh managed to clear the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, with the condition that the FBI open a limited investigation into the several allegations lodged against him.

All indications thus far from that investigation suggest that nothing new will be found to stop Kavanaugh from being confirmed, and now Democrats suddenly want to ensure that any new information discovered about Kavanaugh is kept secret so only members of the Senate and select staffers will be permitted to see what the FBI produces after concluding the probe.