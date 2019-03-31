Fox News

Senate confirms President Trump’s nominee to be a judge on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals 53-46 in a party-line vote The Senate confirms President Trump’s nominee Eric Miller to be a judge on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals 53-46 in a party-line vote. The Senate is poised this week to consider two more conservative nominees selected by President Trump to sit on the left-leaning 9th Circuit Court of Appeals — and the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee isn’t happy about it. That’s because the nominees, Ken Lee and Dan Collins, were picked without any input from either Dianne Feinstein or Kamala Harris, California’s two Democrat senators. Traditionally, the White House seeks to obtain a so-called “blue slip,” or approval, from a judicial nominee’s two home-state senators before pressing on with their nominations. But the Trump administration, which has successfully nominated several conservative judges to the 9th Circuit already, has pointedly disregarded that process as it continues its push to transform the appellate court that the president repeatedly has derided as hopelessly biased and “disgraceful.”

