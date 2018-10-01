SAN FRANCISCO GATE:

Organizers of the Folsom Street Fair, San Francisco’s famed fetish festival, took new measures this year to educate attendees — especially sightseers and gawkers — on the subject of consent.

“Gear doesn’t mean consent. What you’re wearing doesn’t mean consent. An enthusiastic ‘yes’ means consent,” said Edwin Morales, president of the Folsom Street Events board.

The message was distilled into a social media campaign and onto signage around Sunday’s 13-block fair, which featured bondage exhibits, people pulling their collared partners on leashes, and lots of bodies clad in leather — or nothing at all.

More than 250,000 people were expected to show up, with proceeds benefiting groups such as the National AIDS Memorial and Berkeley Free Clinic.

“We get them with the shopping and, ‘Hey, there’s gonna be naked people,’ and hopefully we get them registered to vote and donating to organizations,” said Foster, 55, a longtime attendee who lives in San Francisco. He declined to give his last name.

It was the first iteration of the fair since the #MeToo movement emerged, but its planners say the focus on consent was driven primarily by community feedback, not broader societal issues. Kinksters say consent and boundaries have always been at the forefront of what they do but that some newcomers and voyeurs are not quite as literate.

Exhibitionists and organizers say the widespread non-consensual picture-taking of event-goers has been especially frustrating. In a public space, though, the directive to “ask first” concerned some professional photographers on First Amendment grounds.

For poet Maryann Leilani Wood, 42, “the playground,” a fenced-off area for women as well as transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, was invaluable. Everyone was welcome in the zone except cis-men, or those who were assigned the male gender at birth and still identify that way.

“It’s a shaded tent where you can just sit and not get gawked at by a tourist,” said Wood, who relaxed there with a packet of peanut butter and a notebook filled with what she said was art therapy. “This space is so important. Some of us don’t want to play with others.”